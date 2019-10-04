SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

Just as different as Charlotte Flair and Bayley are, they’re also much more similar than either would probably like to admit.

Whether she’s the object of adoration or jeers from the WWE Universe, Charlotte has never shown any qualms about breaking the rules, especially when championships are on the line. Perhaps that’s why SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley felt the need to fight fire with fire during her title defense against Flair at WWE Clash of Champions.

In that bout, The Genetically Superior Superstar had Bayley on her heels after twice launching her into the ringside barriers and targeting her knee, but the titleholder threw sportsmanship out the window when she removed the bottom turnbuckle while the ref’s back was turned and slammed her challenger face-first into the exposed metal to pick up a controversial 1-2-3.

Another similarity? Each Superstar has a devastating pair of maneuvers that almost always result in victory.

Flair has made countless Superstars tap to her excruciating Figure-Eight Leglock and has left foes seeing stars with Natural Selection; Bayley has nearly driven opponents through the canvas with the Bayley-to-Belly, and her top-rope elbow is a thing of beauty that leaves her fellow competitors gasping for air and staring at the lights. Whichever Superstar first lands one of these big blows could easily be the one with her hand raised in victory.

Bayley will tell you otherwise, but she’s been sporting a nastier, win-at-all-costs mentality ever since the return of her best friend, Sasha Banks. She now appears to believe that the ends justify the means, as she proved during her last title fight against Flair.

Of course, if Charlotte indeed dethrones Bayley, it’s a virtual lock that championship reign No. 10 will go far better than No. 9 — Flair only held the SmackDown Women’s Title for a few fleeting moments following her win over Lynch for it at WWE Money in the Bank. On that fateful night, Bayley rushed the squared circle to join a brawl that also included Flair, Lynch and Lacey Evans before chucking Charlotte head-first into the turnbuckles and cashing in her newly won Money in the Bank contract. One picture-perfect top-rope elbow drop later, and Bayley was the new champ! Flair, who is used to being atop the Women’s division, has been in chase mode ever since.

Will The Genetically Superior athlete capture an awe-inspiring 10th championship? Will Bayley use her new edge to once again best her long-time rival? Will either Superstar resort to underhanded tactics to leave with the SmackDown Women’s Title? Find out when WWE Hell in a Cell streams live on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!