SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley def. Sasha Banks, Naomi, Lacey Evans and Tamina (Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The question going into WrestleMania was whether Bayley could keep the SmackDown Women’s Championship and her friendship with Sasha Banks. Now that the “Role Model” has retained her title in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match, the answer is … yes. We think.

Bayley and Banks never touched during the match, at least not intentionally. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were a cohesive unit throughout the entire early goings of the bout, joining in on a gang elimination of Tamina. Then, Bayley saved Banks from Naomi’s FTG to set up a Bank Statement that snuffed out The Glow. But Lacey Evans proved a tougher nut to crack. A timely dodge by The Sassy Southern Belle led to an accidental Hug on Boss maneuver, and an irate Banks was dropped like a rock with the Woman’s Right moments later.

The Boss lingered just out of view at ringside and provided a crucial assist to help Bayley pin Evans by administering a sneak-attack Backstabber to prevent a Woman’s Right. The final moments of the match showed Banks handing Bayley her title, her glare somewhat steely and notably lingering on the championship — as sure a sign as any that their friendship remains strong. Then again, she might just want the title for herself. But that’s a question for another day.