SmackDown Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

Ever since Big E reclaimed the titles for The New Day, the eight-time champions have carried a target on their backs. Now at WWE Money In The Bank, The New Day will put their reign on the line against The Miz & John Morrison, The Forgotten Sons and Lucha House Party in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

The showdown promises to be a chaotic affair as each team has excelled in recent blue brand action. The accomplished recording artists Miz & Morrison held the titles earlier this year before Big E took the championships from the self-proclaimed “Greatest Tag Team of the 21st Century.” The Forgotten Sons sent a message by topping The New Day on SmackDown and Lucha House Party shocked the WWE Universe with a win over Miz & Morrison.

Will Kofi Kingston & Big E fight off the blue brand uprising, or will a new team leave WWE Money In The Bank with the titles?

Don’t miss WWE Money in the Bank, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network, Sunday, May 10, at 7 ET/4 PT!