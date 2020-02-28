SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match

At WWE Elimination Chamber, the newly-crowned SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz & John Morrison will be defending the titles against five other tag teams inside the unforgiving Elimination Chamber.

The reunited tandem of Miz & Morrison recaptured tag team glory when they overcame seven-time Tag Team Champions The New Day in controversial fashion to lay claim to the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WWE Super ShowDown.

Nevertheless, there was little time to celebrate their victory. The following night on SmackDown, it was announced that the “dirtiest” tag team in the game would be forced to defend their titles inside the career-altering structure against five of the best teams the blue brand had to offer. This included The New Day, The Usos, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party and Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode.

Who will emerge victorious on The Road to WrestleMania? Find out at WWE Elimination Chamber, streaming live on Sunday, March 8, beginning at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.