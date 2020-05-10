SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day won a Fatal 4-Way Match

ORLANDO, Fla. – The New Day still rocks, and they’re also still the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Kofi Kingston & Big E prevailed in a chaotic Fatal 4-Way Match, defeating Lucha House Party, The Miz & John Morrison and The Forgotten Sons at WWE Money in the Bank.

The pace was fast and furious from the get-go, and the encounter remained that way throughout. The Miz & John Morrison nearly regained the titles after The Guru of Greatness smashed Big E with Starship Pain, but the ensuing pinfall was broken up by Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik.

The potential ace in the hole for the Forgotten Sons — Jaxson Ryker — was neutralized when the referee ejected him from ringside. Moments later, Big E caught Metalik’s springboard plancha attempt, dropping him with the Big Ending to retain the championships.