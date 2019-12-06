SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Revival

Awwwwwwww WWE Universe! Don’t you dare be sour! Clap for your world-famous seven-time champs and feel the power! Because The New Day will attempt to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Revival at WWE TLC!

On the Nov. 29 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Kofi Kingston & Big E decided to celebrate Thanksgiving weekend by issuing an open challenge for their SmackDown Tag Team Championship. After Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro came up short and no clear challengers were in line, it was determined that the tandems of Shorty G & Mustafa Ali, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party and The Revival would battle in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Elimination Match on SmackDown for the opportunity to face New Day for the titles at TLC.

Out of the unpredictable showdown emerged the victorious Revival. Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder are no strangers to the gold or The New Day, but can they overcome the Power of Positivity?

Article continues below ...

Find out on the final pay-per-view of 2019. Don’t miss WWE TLC, streaming live Sunday, Dec. 15, at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network.