SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz & John Morrison won the SmackDown Tag Team Title Elimination Chamber Match

PHILADELPHIA — The Miz & John Morrison are still SmackDown Tag Team Champions, having been the first Superstars of the night to survive the dreaded Elimination Chamber Match against one of the more stacked fields in recent memory.

The champs had the benefit of some crazy-good fortunes. For all the agony the Chamber dishes out, they entered the match fourth out of six to a field that had entirely taken itself out. The Lucha House Party thrilled the WWE Universe with a high-octane, death-defying performance, which was highlighted by Lince Dorado’s jaw-dropping backflip plunge from the roof of the Chamber. The eliminations came soon thereafter, with Heavy Machinery taking out the Luchas to record the first ouster.

Unfortunately, Heavy Machinery were the next out, as Tucker fell to Ziggler & Roode after Otis plowed through the wall of the chamber in an attempt to obliterate the date-stealing Ziggler. New Day and The Usos joined forces to toss Ziggler & Roode moments later, but their temporary alliance quickly fizzled, and the champions again capitalized by swooping in to pin a battle-worn Kofi Kingston after he missed his target with a leap from the top of a pod. Miz & Morrison found the road harder in a straight-up battle against The Usos, but they used the anything-goes lawlessness of the Chamber to their advantage, earning the deciding pinfall with a jackknife rope-assisted double roll-up of sorts.

That’s the name of the game with this anything-goes match, and especially this team. Nobody should be jealous of what they did to keep the titles, but unfortunately, everyone must simply be jealous that they still have them.