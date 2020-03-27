SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz & John Morrison vs. The Usos vs. The New Day (Triple Threat Ladder Match)

At WrestleMania, The Miz & John Morrison will be forced to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Usos and The New Day in a highly anticipated Triple Threat Ladder Match.

After surviving five teams in the SmackDown Tag Team Title Elimination Chamber Match, a very confident Miz & Morrison were on top of the world, boasting that they had bested all their competition and openly mocking the blue brand’s tag teams. They were met with a curveball, however, when it was announced that Kofi Kingston & Big E would go head to head with Jimmy & Jey for the right the challenge the outspoken titleholders at The Showcase of the Immortals.

In the subsequent high-stakes showdown, Miz & Morrison couldn’t help but insert themselves into the action. While the titleholders assumed that they had knocked both tandems out of the running, it was instead determined that Miz & Morrison would face both The Usos and The New Day at The Show of Shows in a Triple Threat Ladder Match!

Article continues below ...

Don’t miss an historic two-night presentation of WrestleMania 36, streaming on WWE Network with former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski hosting The Show of Shows at 7 ET/4 PT on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5.