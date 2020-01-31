SmackDown results: Jan. 31, 2020

Roman Reigns & The Usos meet King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a rematch on Super SmackDown. Braun Strowman gets his coveted Intercontinental Championship opportunity against Shinsuke Nakamura and a date with The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles is on the line in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match.

A humiliating stipulation is added to the main event pitting The Bloodline against King Corbin and his court

Roman Reigns and The Usos arrived to address the WWE Universe ahead of their Six-Man Tag Team Match against King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, but they were quickly interrupted. Corbin was still furious over his loss to Reigns at Royal Rumble and claimed that The Big Dog never would have won if The Usos hadn’t gotten involved. Corbin replayed the footage of him embarrassing Reigns by showering him in dog food several weeks ago, leading to The Big Dog making a massive challenge to Corbin and crew tonight: The losing team in the Six-Man Tag Team Match would have to eat dog food. The table was now literally set for a high-stakes main event.

The Miz & John Morrison def. Heavy Machinery, The Revival and The Lucha House Party to earn a SmackDown Tag Team Title Match against The New Day at WWE Super ShowDown

With the opportunity to challenge The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE Super ShowDown on the line, Heavy Machinery, The Lucha House Party, The Revival and The Miz & John Morrison collided in a Fatal-4 Way Tag Team Match.

All four teams looked to gain the edge in a match that allows you to tag in anyone, not just your partner. In the pivotal moments, The Revival seemed moments away from returning to their winning ways, but Miz & Morrison made their move, and Morrison connected with Starship Pain to Scott Dawson for the Super ShowDown-clinching victory.

