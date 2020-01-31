Shorty G takes on Sheamus in Royal Rumble rematch

Shorty G has had to persevere his entire life, and a recent setback to Sheamus is the latest obstacle to hurdle. Following a defeat at Royal Rumble, Shorty G will face The Celtic Warrior in a rematch on SmackDown.

Sheamus has promised to reclaim SmackDown as his own and targeted Shorty G as a prime example in the “decline” of the blue brand. Despite the taunts, Shorty G nearly claimed victory last Sunday, but a brutal Brogue Kick earned The Celtic Warrior the win.

Can Sheamus stay undefeated in his return to the ring, or will Shorty G put a halt to the former WWE Champion’s grand plans?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to catch the latest in the rivalry.