Sheamus to serve as honorary pace car driver for 62nd Daytona 500

After getting off to a quick start in his WWE return, The Celtic Warrior will be speeding ahead of a different kind of field this February.

Sheamus will serve as honorary pace car driver for the 62nd running of NASCAR’s Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX. The race kicks off the season for the NASCAR Cup Series.

The news was first announced Tuesday night on NASCAR Race Hub.

Sheamus is no stranger to the world of NASCAR, having spent time last month providing some trash talk lessons to former WWE 24/7 Champion and reigning NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch.

The powerful Irishman made his in-ring return at Royal Rumble Kickoff, defeating Shorty G.