Sheamus storms WWE After the Bell this week

Brace yourself for some never-before-heard stories, Fella.

This week on WWE After the Bell, four-time World Champion Sheamus returns to the podcast for an in-depth discussion involving everything from Internet rumors about his early career to his unyielding mission to resurrect his classic “Written In My Face” theme music.

To borrow a line from The Celtic Warrior’s vintage theme, it would be a shameful thing to miss this one.

Article continues below ...

WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.