Sheamus def. Shorty G

Sheamus has promised punishment for his fellow SmackDown Superstars, and if his return to in-ring competition was any indication, he intends to follow through.

The Celtic Warrior defeated Shorty G in a Royal Rumble Kickoff Match, his first bout since last April.

Having derided SmackDown and what he called its “decline” for weeks since returning, Sheamus continued the verbal assault during the action. Looking as barbaric as ever, he made use of his considerable strength advantage against the blue brand’s fiery underdog, pummeling Shorty G methodically.

Shorty G fought back valiantly, refusing to quit despite Sheamus’ ruthless onslaught. Stifling Shorty G’s last and most spirited rally, The Celtic Warrior found the mark on his third attempt at a Brogue Kick, laying out his opponent for the pinfall.