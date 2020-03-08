Shayna Baszler won the Women’s Elimination Chamber to earn the right to face Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania

PHILADELPHIA — Shayna Baszler is going to WrestleMania, and it wasn’t even close.

With a Raw Women’s Title Match against Becky Lynch at stake, The Queen of Spades routed the entire field in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, eliminating all five of her opponents to earn the fateful match against The Man on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

With all due respect to Natalya, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan, their early scrap was just a preamble for Baszler’s entry at No. 4. The two-time NXT Women’s Champion submitted Ruby and Logan within the span of 60 seconds and brutalized Natalya with a Chamber pod door to set up her own submission. Liv Morgan put up a fight, but she went quickly as well, passing out in a Kirifuda Clutch in full view of Asuka, the last Superstar to enter the Chamber and the one who was hungriest to fight The Queen of Spades.

While The Empress of Tomorrow briefly trapped Baszler in the Asuka Lock, The Queen of Spades escaped the hold and torqued Asuka’s injured wrist to leave the former SmackDown Women’s Champion screaming in pain. Shayna applied the Kirifuda Clutch to her as well, putting The Empress of Tomorrow to sleep and setting her WrestleMania match in stone.

Needless to say, Becky Lynch had eyes on the match, watching from a monitor in the locker room area. The Man seemed somewhat satisfied that Baszler was the Superstar who escaped the Chamber to earn a fight against her at WrestleMania. It was, after all, exactly what she wanted. If tonight was any indication, however, anyone who seeks a fight with Baszler ends up much the worse for wear. As they say, be careful what you wish for.