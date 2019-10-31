Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley named team captains for first-ever Women’s WarGames Match

History will be made at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Nov. 23, when the first-ever Women’s WarGames Match takes place.

As first reported by CBS Sports, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley have been named team captains for this match, known for bringing out the ruthless side in every Superstar who steps foot inside its cage.

NXT General Manager William Regal made the shocking announcement in the aftermath of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match on NXT. Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke arrived to attack Tegan Nox & Dakota Kai, only to be cut off by Rhea Ripley, setting off a wild brawl that grew to include Candice LeRae, Io Shirai and Bianca Belair. When officials and security struggled to keep the Superstars apart, Regal arrived with a simple solution: the unforgiving battleground that features two rings completely surrounded by a steel cage.

Article continues below ...

Who will The Submission Magician and The Nightmare choose to enter this dangerous battleground alongside them? Find out during the historic first-ever Women’s WarGames Match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, streaming live on WWE Network Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 ET/4 PT!