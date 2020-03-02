Shayna Baszler and Asuka collide six nights ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

Before they collide along with four other fierce Superstars inside the Elimination Chamber this Sunday, Shayna Baszler and Asuka will clash this Monday night on Raw, as first reported by The New York Post.

Baszler and Asuka briefly came face-to-face last Monday, but now will go at it full fledged this Monday. Both will surely be looking to gain momentum as they prepare to enter the Elimination Chamber and prevail to earn the right to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Two things are for sure as this match approaches: Fists are going to fly and Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan and Natalya will all have their eyes locked on the screen.