Shawn Michaels to name NXT Men’s Survivor Series Team during Survivor Series Kickoff

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will appear on the Survivor Series Kickoff Sunday to name the NXT Men’s team for the huge Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match.

The black-and-gold brand’s men’s team has remained a mystery, even as Rhea Ripley joined Triple H to name the women’s squad on Saturday following NXT TakeOver: WarGames. But HBK will let the WWE Universe in on the secret just moments before Survivor Series goes on the air.

Don’t miss Shawn Michaels break this news during the Survivor Series Kickoff, streaming live tomorrow starting at 5 ET/2 PT on WWE Network, WWE.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Then, be sure to stay tuned as the battle for brand supremacy between Raw, SmackDown and NXT kicks off when Survivor Series streams live at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network.