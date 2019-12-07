Shane McMahon to return to “NCIS: Los Angeles” this Sunday

Shane McMahon may have been sent packing by Kevin Owens at SummerSlam, but the former Friday Night SmackDown Commissioner has certainly been keeping busy.

Shane will be returning to “NCIS: Los Angeles” this Sunday, reprising his role as Army CID Special Agent Steve Evans that he debuted this past May. In this episode, Evans reunites with the NCIS team in an attempt to prevent a large-scale attack on Los Angeles — a preview of which can be seen in the clip above.

Shane’s episode will air this Sunday, Dec. 8 on CBS at 9:30 p.m. ET.