Seth Rollins to wager his Survivor Series berth against Andrade on Raw

Seth Rollins was the first Superstar announced for Team Raw in the Men’s Survivor Series Match. Now, thanks to an intense back-and-forth that began with Zelina Vega’s Twitter provocation, he might not make the pay-per-view at all.

After the main event in Regensburg, Germany, The Architect responded with a message of his own and will face the former NXT Champion this Monday for the captain spot on Team Raw.

Rollins and Andrade are two of the best at what they do, so the match is already highly anticipated, but it’s hardly a given that The Beastslayer will prevail. Ever since running afoul of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Rollins has been searching for something to right the ship, while Andrade has held steady with a series of unanswered wins following his arrival on Raw. Should Rollins falter again and should Andrade continue to cruise, Survivor Series will look very, very different.