UpUpDownDown Champion Seth Rollins was looking for a man to challenge him for the title.

Instead, he got The Man.

Yes, as can be seen in the video above, Rollins’ thirst for competition led to his being challenged by his fiancé Becky Lynch for the UUDD Title.

Will it be The Beast Slayer or The Man who prevails? Find out tomorrow on UpUpDownDown!