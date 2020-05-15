Seth Rollins posts reaction to Becky Lynch’s pregnancy announcement

The dad-to-be has spoken!

Seth Rollins took to Instagram on Thursday night to join in on the week-long celebration of the news that his fiancée, Becky Lynch, is going to be a mother. Posting an image of the moment he and Becky got the life-changing news, Rollins extended his thanks to the WWE Universe for the overwhelming support and outpouring of love they have felt since the announcement was made this past Monday on Raw.

The Monday Night Messiah also managed to drop a bit of news of his own to close out the post, revealing that the little bundle of joy is expected to arrive this December. To echo his words, December truly can’t come soon enough!