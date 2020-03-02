Seth Rollins & Murphy put Raw Tag Team Titles on the line against The Street Profits
The Street Profits had the Raw Tag Team Titles within their grasps at WWE Super ShowDown but were unable to dethrone Seth Rollins & Murphy.
Now the bombastic challengers will have one more shot at The Monday Night Messiah and his disciple in a “Now or Never” Tag Team Championship Match on Raw.
Can Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins achieve that breakthrough moment? Or will the motivating powers of Rollins & Murphy be capable of handling all that smoke?
Tune in to Monday Night Raw on the USA Network at 8/7 C for the high-stakes showdown.