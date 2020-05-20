Seth Rollins brings the good word to WWE After the Bell

Seth Rollins has much to talk about these days, from his growing assemblage of disciples to Becky Lynch’s monumental pregnancy announcement. But when it comes to The Monday Night Messiah, you haven’t heard anything yet.

The two-time WWE Champion and two-time Universal Champion returns to WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves to discuss his personal life, competing on Raw during unprecedented times and why he was fired from the same job twice before beginning his WWE journey.

WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.