See what’s new this week on WWE Network

Monday, Sept. 30

Table For 3: General Managers’ Special – Immediately following Raw at 11 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Total Divas: Season 8 Marathon – 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Monday Night Raw (9/2/19) – 9 a.m. ET on demand

WWE The Bump – 10 a.m. ET

WWE NXT Pre-Show – 7:30 p.m. ET

WWE Watch Along: NXT – 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 3

Hidden Gems – 10 a.m. ET on demand

SmackDown LIVE (9/3/19) – 10 a.m. ET on demand

WWE NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (10/2/19) – 10 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 4

This Week in WWE – 7:30 p.m. ET

205 Live – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 5

WWE Main Event (9/19/19) – 9 a.m. ET on demand

Sunday, Oct. 6

WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 Kickoff – 6 p.m. ET

WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 – 7 p.m. ET

WWE Chronicle: Goldberg – Immediately following WWE Hell in a Cell

