See Raw, NXT and SmackDown reactions and Superstar interviews on Instagram Live all week long

The WWE Universe can tune in to Instagram Live all week on the @WWE, @WWETheBump and @WWENXT accounts for reactions to Raw, NXT and SmackDown, as well as Superstar interviews.

First, catch WWE’s The Bump’s Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla on @WWE and @WWETheBump streaming immediately following Raw on Monday at 11/10 C.

Fans can come back to @WWE on Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET to see Kayla Braxton interview Elias. What will WWE’s resident songbird have to say after Rob Gronkowski advocated for a match between Elias and King Corbin at WrestleMania following their altercation on SmackDown?

Hosts of The Bump will be back @WWENXT on Wednesday immediately following NXT for live reactions to the black-and-gold brand.

Then, see Kayla Braxton Thursday at 12 p.m. for another Superstar interview, and cap the week off with reactions to SmackDown immediately following the action.

Be sure to catch it all on Instagram @WWE, @WWETheBump and @WWENXT!