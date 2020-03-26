Second Chance Gauntlet Match next Wednesday to determine final entrant in No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match

The final entrant in the NXT Women’s Title No. 1 Contender’s Ladder Match will be determined next Wednesday in a Second Chance Gauntlet Match on USA Network.

The participants will be those who came up short in the initial qualifying battles. Superstars seeking out the last spot include Dakota Kai, Xia Li, Shotzi Blackheart, Kayden Carter, Aliyah and Deonna Purrazzo. Li was found reeling from an attack backstage and unable to compete in her previously scheduled qualifier against Aliyah, who was defeated by her replacement, the returning Io Shirai.

Who will claim the final spot and join Shirai, Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Chelsea Green in the Ladder Match on April 8? Find out next Wednesday on NXT at 8/7 C on USA!