Sasha Banks shares another stunning look

After captivating the WWE Universe in blue when she returned in August, Sasha Banks has everyone talking yet again.

The Legit Boss showed off another shakeup to her look over the weekend on social media.

Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley found themselves on the wrong end of an ambush by NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler on Friday’s SmackDown, which featured a night full of warfare between NXT and the blue brand.