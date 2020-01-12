San Francisco 49ers All-Pro George Kittle sports The Rock on his cleats in playoff victory

Finally, the San Francisco 49ers have come back — to the NFL Playoffs — and first-team All-Pro tight end George Kittle is rocking The Great One on his feet.

Thanks to popular artist Mache, Kittle is wearing cleats bearing The Rock’s likeness and his signature phrases in San Francisco’s 27-10 Divisional Round win against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, the team’s first postseason game in six years.

It’s only fitting after The Rock dubbed Kittle as “The People’s Tight End.”

Mache has hooked up other NFL stars with WWE-themed cleats, including Stefon Diggs and Kyle Rudolph.