Samir Singh def. R-Truth to become the 24/7 Champion

RIYADH – WWE Crown Jewel saw epic title confrontations pitting WWE Champion Brock Lesnar against Cain Velasquez, Universal Champion Seth Rollins against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and United States Champion AJ Styles against Humberto Carrillo. But another title that was hotly contested in Riyadh was the 24/7 Championship, which changed hands twice during the event.

After R-Truth surprised Sunil Singh to win the title with a roll-up at ringside during the 20-Man Battle Royal — part of the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff — The Singh Brothers couldn’t wait to bring the title back to Bollywood. Backstage, Sunil’s brother Samir pinned the 21-time champion when Truth’s apparent “escape plan” backfired, as he ran straight into a door and fell to the floor.

But as is the case with all 24/7 Champions, there’s no time to celebrate, as The Singh Brothers must now evade a horde of voracious Superstars to keep the prize in their possession.

Make like Samir and keep your head on a swivel, because the 24/7 Title can change any day, at any time and on any platform.