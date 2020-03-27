Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan looks to return to glory on The Grandest Stage of Them All when he uses the knowledge of Drew Gulak to help him challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

Following their hard-fought battle at WWE Elimination Chamber, Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak both discovered that they could learn a lot from each other, but Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura took offense to their new alliance because Bryan had previously rejected their offer to join their ranks.

After weeks of turbulent conflict filled with in-ring action and attacks after the bell, WWE’s “Yes!” Man challenged Sami to an Intercontinental Title Match at WrestleMania. But the only way Zayn would agree was if Gulak first overcame Nakamura on the blue brand, a task Gulak accomplished in tactical fashion.

Will Bryan take down Zayn to once again capture championship gold? Find out on the only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night! Don’t miss an historic two-night presentation of WrestleMania 36, streaming on WWE Network with former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski hosting The Show of Shows at 7 ET/4 PT on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5.