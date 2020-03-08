Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro def. Braun Strowman; Zayn became the new Intercontinental Champion

PHILADELPHIA — Let this be a lesson to all who underestimate Sami Zayn: Don’t do that. Despite being all but counted out by Braun Strowman in an Intercontinental Championship 3-on-1 Handicap Match, The Great Liberator scored the deciding pinfall, bringing the title back to his stable around the waist of its very founder.

That’s a little surprising since it was Shinsuke Nakamura who held the championship before Strowman, but nobody can say Zayn didn’t play this perfectly. He goaded Strowman into a frenzy the entire time, always allowing Nakamura and Cesaro to do the heavy lifting. Still, it was a true team effort that finally felled the Monster Among Men, with the trio executing a double suplex-Helluva Kick combo that dropped the big man. Zayn made the cover to win the title, much to Strowman’s visible, and understandable, anger. In a battle of brains over brawn (Braun?), it was clear who had the stronger strategy. It was also clear which of them was most willing to settle the score in a straight-up fight (Hint: It wasn’t Sami). But those are the rules of the match. To the victor, go the spoils.