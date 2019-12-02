Rusev unleashed brutal assault on Bobby Lashley as WWE Starrcade returned to WWE Network

WWE Starrcade returned to WWE Network with an action-packed special event as Rusev defied a restraining order to lay waste to Bobby Lashley during his impromptu match against Kevin Owens, The Kabuki Warriors successfully defended their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles in a Fatal 4-Way Match and The Street Profits stood up for Ric Flair with a tag team victory over The O.C.’s Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows.

The O.C.’s Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows interrupt The Kevin Owens Show with Ric Flair; The Street Profits def. Anderson & Gallows

The Kabuki Warriors def. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley & Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way Match

Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley ends in a No Contest as Rusev defies his restraining order and delivers a fierce post-match assault to Lashley