Royal Rumble 2020 results

The Road to WrestleMania began in explosive fashion at the 2020 Royal Rumble, as Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre both punched their ticket to The Showcase of the Immortals when they reigned supreme in their Royal Rumble Matches. Plus, Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt overcame Daniel Bryan in a Strap Match, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took down Asuka and much more.

Drew McIntyre wins the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match and earns the right to challenge a Women’s Championship at WrestleMania (RESULTS | VIDEO | VIDEO)

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) def. Asuka (RESULTS | VIDEO | GALLERIES)

Universal Championship Strap Match

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) def. Daniel Bryan (RESULTS | VIDEO | PHOTOS)

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley (c) def. Lacey Evans (RESULTS | VIDEO | PHOTOS)

Charlotte Flair wins the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match and earns the right to challenge a Women’s Championship at WrestleMania (RESULTS | VIDEO | VIDEO 2 | PHOTOS | EXCLUSIVE: CHARLOTTE FLAIR | EXCLUSIVE: KELLY KELLY | EXCLUSIVE: MIGHTY MOLLY)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Roman Reigns def. King Corbin (RESULTS | VIDEO | PHOTOS)

United States Championship Kickoff Match

Andrade (c) def. Humberto Carrillo (RESULTS | VIDEO | EXCLUSIVE: ANDRADE & VEGA | PHOTOS)

Kickoff Off

Sheamus def. Shorty G (RESULTS | VIDEO | PHOTOS)