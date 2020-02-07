Roman Reigns to voice friendly giant on latest episode of Disney’s “Elena of Avalor”

Roman Reigns as a gigantic, yet friendly, fungal monster with one tooth?

Believe that.

The Big Dog will voice the character of Kizin on a new episode of Disney’s animated series “Elena of Avalor” airing Friday.

“Roman is such a giant presence in and out of the ring that we knew he’d be the perfect person to play a magical giant on ‘Elena of Avalor,’” show creator and executive producer Craig Gerber said. “He brought an arena full of humor and heart to the role, and we all had a blast working with him in the studio.”

Be sure to catch Reigns as a magical giant in “Elena of Avalor” on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET on Disney Channel and on DisneyNOW.