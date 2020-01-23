Roman Reigns & The Usos battle King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Roman Reigns & The Usos will look to humble their regal rivals King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in the ring ahead of Royal Rumble.

Last week’s SmackDown ended with an emphatic message from Reigns as The Big Dog gloriously speared Roode through a table and then The Usos’ dueling dives sent Ziggler breaking through the announce table. Reigns’ win over Roode allowed him to designate his Royal Rumble showdown with Corbin as a Falls Count Anywhere Match that promises to provide a brutal tour of Minute Maid Park in Houston.

See who comes out on top in the Six-Man Tag Team Match at 8/7 C on FOX this Friday night on SmackDown!