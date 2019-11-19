Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali & Shorty G battle King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode as blue brand tensions boil over

King Corbin has been trying to stake his claim to The Big Dog’s yard on SmackDown but has yet to impose his royal will on the makeup of Team SmackDown for Survivor Series. Roman Reigns has held his ground and will team with Mustafa Ali & Shorty G to face Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

Last week, Mustafa Ali & Shorty G’s technical and high-flying prowess was on display as the tandem defeated Ziggler & Roode with the help of Reigns in policing Corbin’s attempts to tip the scales in favor of his preferred blue brand running mates. The week prior, the king earned a victory over Reigns with an intervention by The Showoff & The Glorious One that led to Corbin catching The Big Dog with a vicious End of Days to secure the pin.

Will the former Team Hogan teammates be able to silence the attacks ? Or will King Corbin and his running mates Ziggler & Roode force the subjects to kneel before their new leader in the same manner that the costumed “Big Dog” did on last week’s SmackDown?

Get Survivor Series weekend started right and catch Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C!