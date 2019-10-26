Roman Reigns collides with King Corbin

The King has been demanding respect, but The Big Dog answers to no one in his own yard.

While appearing on WWE Backstage on FS1, Roman Reigns was blindside attacked by King Corbin and now the two will collide on Friday Night SmackDown.

The two adversaries are now set to meet in the aftermath of the Team Hogan-Team Flair showdown at WWE Crown Jewel.

Can The Big Dog get retribution on Corbin, or will the King reign over Reigns? Find out this Friday night on SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C.