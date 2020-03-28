Roman Reigns and Goldberg to meet face-to-face ahead of WrestleMania

The stage is set for the Spear vs. Spear, WrestleMania Dream Match between Roman Reigns and Goldberg. Before heading into the epic battle, the two larger than life Superstars will meet face to face one last time on SmackDown.

After a fiery exchange of words, The Big Dog and the Universal Champion signed on the dotted line to make their showdown on The Grandest Stage of Them All official.

Will one man leave with the upper hand heading into WrestleMania?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C to see what fireworks are in store.