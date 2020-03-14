Roman Reigns and Goldberg set for WrestleMania contract signing

Roman Reigns already declared “He’s Next” and all that’s left is to sign on the dotted line for a WrestleMania showdown with Goldberg.

The first interaction between these two warriors featured very few words but set the stage for what promises to be an epic Universal Championship clash on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

What’s in store this time as The Big Dog and Goldberg come face to face on the blue brand?

Tune in to next week’s SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see what fireworks are ignited by the collision of these two icons.