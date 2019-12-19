Roderick Strong defends the NXT North American Championship on Christmas night

After all the presents are opened, settle in for an action-packed Christmas night edition of NXT on USA Network, featuring Roderick Strong putting his NXT North American Championship on the line.

Strong has been dominant since capturing the title from The Velveteen Dream in September. Who will step up next and try to take the NXT North American Title from him? Find out on the Christmas night edition of NXT, next Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!