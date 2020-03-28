With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, what better time to take a look back at some iconic sports moments? Each day, we’ll deliver One Thing to Watch.

WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to air next weekend, featuring matches between Goldberg and Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler, and John Cena and Bray Wyatt, among others.

But none of these current WWE superstars would be where they are today without two specific superstars from years past: The Rock and Stone Cold.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin are arguably the two most popular professional wrestlers of all-time, along with Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and others.

What set The Rock and Stone Cold apart, however, was the era in which they wrestled and their charismatic approach to the sport.

Here’s some classic Rock, in case you forgot:

What a talented man.

Stone Cold was also a wizard on the microphone – not quite to the level of The Rock – but he was more famous for his outrageous, hell-raising antics, inside and outside of the ring.

Increasing both of their legends is the fact that arguably the greatest era in WWE history came to life when these two men were in their primes.

And on March 28, 1999, The Rock and Stone Cold fought in a No Disqualification Match for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XV in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

It was their first time fighting at WrestleMania, as well as their first time fighting for the WWE Championship on pay-per-view.

Enjoy the classic match in its entirety below!

Stone Cold emerged victorious, and less than a month later, at the inaugural WWE Backlash pay-per-view event on April 25, Stone Cold and The Rock faced off again for the WWE Championship, this time in a No Holds Barred match.

Stone Cold once again defeated The Rock.