Rob Gronkowski just became a WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36

Rob Gronkowski wasn’t just on hand to host WrestleMania 36. He was there to come away with a championship.

WrestleMania was a two-night extravaganza this year for the first time ever, and the former New England Patriots tight end hosted both epic nights. On Saturday, his friend Mojo Rawley joined him. And when 24/7 Champion R-Truth made his way to their two-man party, Rawley shoved Gronk aside to win the title:

Now, if you’re unfamiliar with the 24/7 Championship, you might be a little confused. As the name implies, the title can be defended anywhere, any time, as long as there’s an official present, so what Mojo did was perfectly fair game.

And so was what Gronk did on Sunday. With Rawley being pursued by a number of would-be title contenders, Gronk dove from the heavens, landing atop the group and scoring the pin for the championship:

It’s the first WWE Championship for Gronkowski, who joined the promotion last month. And it sounds like a title defense could be in his very near future:

So there I was defending my 24/7 Title against 15 behemoths, when suddenly my best friend @RobGronkowski dove out of the clouds onto my head to win my Title from me. Well played sir! I ain’t mad at ya! It’s @WWE #Wrestlemania! Love you bro!But a receipt might be coming! 😂🤔 — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 6, 2020

And of course, Gronk’s championship had Twitter making jokes about the end of the Patriots’ dynasty, because that’s what Twitter does best:

Gronk winning titles without Belichick to prove Bill was holding him back — Thomas SinCara (@beenthrifty) April 6, 2020

I think @RobGronkowski just proved he doesn't need Brady to win a championship #WrestleMania #Wrestlemania36 — David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) April 6, 2020

Gronk won a title in Florida before @TomBrady. https://t.co/LPXgvbKANr — Matt Fitzpatrick (@50inthe314) April 6, 2020