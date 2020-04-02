Rob Gronkowski revealed as performer on FOX’s The Masked Singer

Days before he hosts The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night, Rob Gronkowski showed off his entertainment chops as he was revealed as a contestant on FOX’s popular celebrity singing competition The Masked Singer.

The show pits stars against one another in a singing contest with a hook — all the performers are dressed in elaborate costumes with their identities concealed. It’s up to a panel of celebrity judges to guess who is under each mask.

As The White Tiger, Gronkowski was a crowd favorite with his spirited renditions of songs like “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice and “We Will Rock You” by Queen. His charisma brought him to the final nine before he was ultimately eliminated after his performance of “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred.

If Gronk’s showing on The Masked Singer was any indication, you can expect him to bring some fireworks as he hosts WrestleMania 36 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT this Saturday and Sunday on WWE Network.