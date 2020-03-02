Riddick Moss to defend the 24/7 Title this Monday night on Raw

After Riddick Moss passed his first tests as 24/7 Champion, who will be the next to challenge “Riddy Mo” when he puts his title on the line this Monday night on Raw?

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for Moss since first appearing on Raw as Mojo Rawley’s “personal offensive lineman.” Their alliance was short-lived as Moss double-crossed Rawley, defeating him for the 24/7 Championship last month.

Moss then escaped a Triple Threat Match against both Rawley and R-Truth two weeks ago, title still intact — not to mention an ambush at the Funko Headquarters earlier in the day.

Watch Raw Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network to see who steps up to vie for Moss’s title!