Ricochet, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to square off for WWE Title opportunity at Super ShowDown

We already know that Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre has chosen to challenge Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, but will The Beast still be WWE Champion come April 5?

He’ll first have to get through either Ricochet, Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins or Bobby Lashley come WWE Super ShowDown on Thursday, Feb. 27. Those three men will complete in a Triple Threat Match on Raw to determine the next challenger for Lesnar’s title.

Ricochet played a critical role in Lesnar’s elimination from the Royal Rumble Match, teeing him up for McIntyre’s Claymore. The Monday Night Messiah has been running roughshod over Raw since forming his stable of disciples, while Lashley — a former Intercontinental and United States Champion — is no stranger to gold either.

See who emerges to challenge The Beast this Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!