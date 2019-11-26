Ricochet dons “Batman Beyond”-inspired gear for Survivor Series

As WWE’s resident superhero, Ricochet’s unique ring gear at Survivor Series was apt — and the voice of his inspiration took notice.

While representing Team Raw in the Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Triple Threat Match, Ricochet evoked the costumed look of Terry McGinnis, the protagonist featured in “Batman Beyond,” a series that showcased a futuristic version of The Caped Crusader.

The gear caught the attention of Will Friedle, who voiced the character, and is also known fondly for his role as Eric Matthews in “Boy Meets World.”

This wasn’t the first time that Ricochet donned attire inspired by a realm outside sports-entertainment. He channeled the DC superhero Nightwing in his United States Championship match against AJ Styles at SummerSlam, and “My Hero Academia’s” All Might while representing Team Hogan at WWE Crown Jewel.