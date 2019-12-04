Rhea Ripley looks for payback against Dakota Kai tonight

Dakota Kai shocked the NXT Universe at NXT TakeOver: WarGames when she betrayed her best friend Tegan Nox and walked out on Team Ripley during the first-ever Women’s WarGames Match.

Tomorrow night on NXT, the turncoat will have to come face-to-face with the captain of the team she left high and dry: Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare stopped Kai’s brutal attack on Candice LeRae last week with a big boot that knocked a steel chair out of Kai’s clutches.

Will Kai’s new attitude make a difference, or will Ripley stomp out Kai? Find out tonight on WWE NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!