Rey Mysterio to defend the United States Championship against Seth Rollins on this week’s Raw

A Gauntlet Match intended to determine Rey Mysterio’s next challenger never quite ended on Raw, and Seth Rollins and AOP attacked the United States Champion in the wake of the contest’s chaotic resolution. It was all part of The Architect’s plan to “establish dominance” and face Mysterio for the title himself.

Like he often does, Rollins got what he wanted. Despite Mysterio’s desire to face Andrade (who viciously assaulted rising star Humberto Carrillo during the Gauntlet Match and caused him to be stretchered out of the arena), Rey accepted Rollins’ challenge instead, setting up a first-time match. It is sure to be a grueling title defense for The Master of the 619, and it may well mark the start of Rollins’ first title reign since aligning with AOP — the first, perhaps, of many?