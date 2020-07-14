Relive the Mega Match between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar with Survivor Series 2016 tonight on FS1

It’s time to look back on when fantasy warfare became real with Survivor Series 2016 tonight on FS1!

Goldberg returned for the first time in more than 12 years, delivering one of the most shocking results in WWE history against Brock Lesnar in a Mega Match.

The battle for brand supremacy also took center stage with five Interbrand Matches pitting Raw Superstars against SmackDown Superstars. The action included Men’s and Women’s Traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series Matches featuring the likes of Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles and more.

It all goes down tonight on FS1 at 7/6 C!