Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch proved once more that there is no challenge she isn’t willing to take on and that she is one of the most dominant competitors of all time by retaining the Raw Women’s Championship against Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania.

Former NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler was out to prove that The Man was nothing but pure hype and made it her mission to take the Raw Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch. The animosity between Lynch and Baszler was palpable as the battle began with an exchange of strikes that The Queen of Spades won with a kick to the thigh. Viciously attacking, Baszler stalked The Man on the outside of the ring, but Lynch was able to regain her bearings and turn the tide, using the ringside environment to her advantage.

Well aware of Baszler’s ability, the Raw Women’s Champion continued to mount an aggressive offense and worked to keep her challenger defensive in the corner. Despite the onslaught, the resilient Baszler delivered a perfectly timed kick to the face to level the playing field before unleashing a series of high-impact maneuvers that left The Man reeling.

Brawling on the ring apron, the two ring combatants once again traded blows, but Lynch wisely slammed Baszler into the ring apron. Unable to secure a pinfall, The Man grew visibly frustrated, wondering what it would take to retain her title. Ascending the ropes, Lynch found herself taken down before The Queen of Spades applied an armbar and the Dis-Arm-Her but was unsuccessful scoring a pinfall following a knee to Lynch’s face.

The action once again spilled to the outside following a Kirafuda Clutch applied by Baszler before she took pleasure in slamming Lynch into the announce table. The champion was reeling and failed to apply the Dis-Arm-Her back inside the ring but found herself once again locked in the Kirafuda Clutch. Struggling to break free, The Man managed to take advantage of Baszler taking the hold to the canvas and roll over, pinning The Queen of Spades’ shoulder to the mat and retaining the title.